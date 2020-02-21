Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires New Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $99.50 on Friday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $68.16 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

