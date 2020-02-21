Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,294 El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in El Paso Electric by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in El Paso Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

EE stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.54. El Paso Electric has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $69.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.