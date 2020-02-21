Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,344 Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 29,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 171,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPOP. BidaskClub cut Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BPOP stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.17. Popular Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $619.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

