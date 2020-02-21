Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $209,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMERCO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $373.87 per share, with a total value of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $343.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,590,117.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

UHAL opened at $343.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $333.41 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $367.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

