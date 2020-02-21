Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $102.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.08.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.35.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

