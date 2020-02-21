Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Storage by 71.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Life Storage by 12.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

NYSE LSI opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $90.99 and a 1-year high of $119.38.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

