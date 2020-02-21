Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

NYSE:ALLE opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.