Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:DE traded up $12.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.62. 321,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

