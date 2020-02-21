DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DPSGY opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $39.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.