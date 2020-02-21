Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $216.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652,430 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $216,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $98.09 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

