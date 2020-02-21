Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) Receives $57.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.96. Digimarc has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock worth $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Digimarc by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digimarc by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

