Digiwage Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 88.5% higher against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $45,630.00 and $34.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00345419 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011476 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

