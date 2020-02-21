DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) Getting Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A (TSE:DF) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A earned a news impact score of -2.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

DF opened at C$6.00 on Friday. DIVIDEND 15 SPLIT II CL A has a fifty-two week low of C$3.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

