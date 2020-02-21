Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.65. 21,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,145. Dmc Global has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $574.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Dmc Global in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti dropped their price objective on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Dmc Global from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

