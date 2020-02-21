Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $10.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.43. 56,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

