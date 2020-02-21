Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DPZ traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.20. 1,200,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,808. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average is $268.28. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $381.86.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $208.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.