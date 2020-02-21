Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 70,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 736,808 shares.The stock last traded at $370.60 and had previously closed at $373.16.

The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.68 and its 200 day moving average is $268.28.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

