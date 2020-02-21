Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 85,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $47,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $392.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

