ECC (ECC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, ECC has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. ECC has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $274.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00048441 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00066887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,732.93 or 1.00165335 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000926 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00073276 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000418 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC.

About ECC

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

