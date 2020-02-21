Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Echostar’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Echostar stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69. Echostar has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $45.15.

In related news, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $55,838.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SATS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Echostar from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

