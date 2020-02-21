Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) Insider Sells A$5,480,000.00 in Stock

Ecofibre Limited (ASX:EOF) insider Barry Lambert sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.74 ($1.94), for a total value of A$5,480,000.00 ($3,886,524.82).

Shares of EOF stock traded up A$0.09 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting A$2.85 ($2.02). The stock had a trading volume of 78,614 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $897.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. Ecofibre Limited has a twelve month low of A$1.81 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of A$3.90 ($2.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

About Ecofibre

Ecofibre Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and distributing hemp products in the United States and Australia. The company offers protein powders, dehulled hemp seeds, hemp seed oil, tinctures, and gel capsules. It also produces hemp nutraceutical products for human and pet consumption, as well as topical creams and salves; and develops hemp related fiber products.

