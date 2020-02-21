Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIDX. Roth Capital upped their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. Eidos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of -0.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,800 over the last ninety days. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

