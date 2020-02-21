Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.09-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3-3.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.09-1.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

ELAN stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,677. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

