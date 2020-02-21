Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,126 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,236 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,122. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.34. 1,275,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,967. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

