Elizabeth Bryan Purchases 10,640 Shares of Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) Stock

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG) insider Elizabeth Bryan acquired 10,640 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$6.85 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of A$72,905.28 ($51,705.87).

Shares of IAG traded up A$0.12 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$6.79 ($4.82). The company had a trading volume of 5,893,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,770,000. Insurance Australia Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$6.81 ($4.83) and a twelve month high of A$8.74 ($6.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$7.32 and its 200-day moving average is A$7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.22.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.75%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

