Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESBK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million for the quarter.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

