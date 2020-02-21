Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69,999 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 68,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $140,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 305,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 320,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,723. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.44. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 92.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

