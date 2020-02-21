Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.45-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.61. Entergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.