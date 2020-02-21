Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.80-6.10 for the period. Entergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.80. 164,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $89.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.55.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.