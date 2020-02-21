Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.15-6.45 for the period. Entergy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.45-5.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

ETR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.80. The company had a trading volume of 164,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,932. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy has a 1-year low of $89.98 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

