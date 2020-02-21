Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Equifax worth $92,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 562.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX stock opened at $161.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $164.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

