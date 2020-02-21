Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Ethos Gold Corp (CVE:ECC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 141000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

About Ethos Gold (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the WC property comprising 44 mineral claims located in the White Gold area, Yukon, Canada. It also owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.