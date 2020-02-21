Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised MGM Growth Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. 45,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,261. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,095,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,612,000 after buying an additional 2,068,355 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,631,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,402,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,993,000 after buying an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after buying an additional 961,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,189,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,772,000 after buying an additional 109,408 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

