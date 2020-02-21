Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $68.38 and a 1 year high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after buying an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

