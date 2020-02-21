Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $94.23, but opened at $95.65. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eversource Energy shares last traded at $97.08, with a volume of 100,944 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

