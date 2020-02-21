Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.99 to $5.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.06. Extra Space Storage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.99-5.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.14.

NYSE:EXR traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.30. 32,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $91.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

