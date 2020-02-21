Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,709,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $255.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.