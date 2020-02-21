Fagan Associates Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,153.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,080.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,962.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,825.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

