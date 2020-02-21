Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $383.14

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $383.14 and last traded at $382.94, with a volume of 284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $379.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.02.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.