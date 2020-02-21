Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €43.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential downside of 39.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Fielmann and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.45 ($79.59).

FIE stock opened at €71.25 ($82.85) on Friday. Fielmann has a 1 year low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 1 year high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €69.09.

Fielmann Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

