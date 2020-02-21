First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First American Financial’s earnings per share of $1.80 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.3%. The bottom line improved 41.7%. Its shares have outperformed the industry in a year's time. It has been continually investing to increase efficiency, improve risk profile and enhance product offerings. First American should continue to benefit from strength in commercial business and increased traction in P&C business. The company has been actively investing in its core business and valuation and data businesses. It also expects increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. The company has strong balance sheet and engages in effective capital deployment. It expects 2020 to be a good year for the purchase market. However, increasing expenses due to higher operating expenses and interests are a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.85.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.45. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,753,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $631,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,259 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 235.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

