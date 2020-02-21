First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get First Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.14. First Capital has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $75.79.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.