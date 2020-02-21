Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.12, but opened at $35.11. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Fiverr International shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 16,388 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $929.85 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

