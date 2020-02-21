Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSCT. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Forescout Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,152. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $212,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,350.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $199,496.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,014. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,840,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 752,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after buying an additional 204,238 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.