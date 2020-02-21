Francois Morin Sells 6,990 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

