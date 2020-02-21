FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of FCN opened at $125.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $130.01.

In other news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 5,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $558,450.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

