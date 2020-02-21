Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FPE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.22 ($43.28).

Shares of FPE opened at €36.30 ($42.21) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.48.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

