FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Up 11.4%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.74, approximately 1,711,931 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,697,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

FCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

