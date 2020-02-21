Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Garmin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Garmin to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.26. 25,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,718. Garmin has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price target on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.