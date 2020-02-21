Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.25

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 8242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

GTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $70,520.76. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 699,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 679,314 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $3,865,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after buying an additional 223,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.